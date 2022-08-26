Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department.

According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in the area of West Granada Boulevard and South Perrott Drive.

Police said they responded to the area Friday morning after receiving reports of a vehicle with a bullet hole in it. A possible suspect vehicle was then identified and located a short time later, police said.

The department said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled the traffic stop and crashed in the parking lot of a KFC on West Granada Boulevard. A man in the passenger seat ran away and hid in a nearby Dollar Tree store, where he was found and arrested.

In the crashed vehicle was a woman in the driver’s seat who was unresponsive and pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to keep traffic light.

⚠️ 🚓 There is a large police presence as officers work a crime scene on W Granada Blvd & S Perrott Dr near the KFC and Dollar General. Westbound traffic may proceed but Eastbound traffic is diverted at Orchard St.



🛑 Please avoid the area if possible to keep traffic light! pic.twitter.com/5o0q47j3YE — City of Ormond Beach (@ormondbeach) August 26, 2022

