Arrest made in connection with arson at historic Orlando ice cream shop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for setting fire to Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop in Orlando.

Alfred Jerome Kirkland was arrested in connection to the arson, according to the arrest affidavit.

The iconic ice cream shop, which opened in 1948 and is located on S. Orange Blossom Trail, was engulfed in flames on May 20.

[TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police were able to view footage from multiple surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses in their investigation and also used DNA to help identify Kirkland.

The camera footage showed a man walking behind Goff’s before the fire and leaving the same way after the fire was started.

At one point, the footage shows a man walking along a fence on the north side of the ice cream shop’s property, place his bag on the ground and crawl under the fence, taking the bag with him. Smoke is then seen in the background, coming from the area of Goff’s. Around 30 seconds later, the man crawls back under the fence, police say.

An OPD Crime Scene Investigator visited the scene and observed a red spot under the fence where the man made his entrance and exit. They determined the red spot was blood and submitted the sample to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be tested.

A search using the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, provided an offender match to Kirkland.

Ad

Kirkland was booked into the Orange County Jail, but has since been released on a surety bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: