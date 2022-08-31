77º

SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say

Deputies say Leroy Sampson was inside apartment at Landings at Town Center Apartments

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The man, Leroy Sampson, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.

Sampson was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

