SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The man, Leroy Sampson, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.

Sampson was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

UPDATE (6:39 p.m.): Sampson is now in custody. Units remain on scene but will be clearing out shortly. Thanks again for your patience. https://t.co/euFXnDrQcz — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) August 31, 2022

