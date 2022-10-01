Volusia County cleanup underway after coastal homes, dunes damaged in Hurricane Ian

Volusia County officials gave another update to their response efforts on Saturday afternoon as the county continues to clean up after Hurricane Ian moved through Florida.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials described the devastating damage done by Ian and the county cleanup underway in an update on Saturday.

“The damage is significant. There’s homes on our coasts that are teetering on falling off dunes into the into the ocean, dunes that don’t exist anymore,” County Chair Jeff Brower said. “There’s flooding from one end of the county to the other.”

Brower said the county is in the cleanup and rescue stage and reminded residents that they are asking for their cooperation and patience in this phase of the cleanup.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The county said it cleared all of the shelters inside of schools and relocated all evacuees to the Ocean Center.

Regarding debris removal, officials said that residents must separate yard debris from household debris in two separate piles to help facilitate pickup.

Volusia County officials discuss ongoing Hurricane Ian response effort, ‘indescribable’ damage

Residents are asked to contact their local trash collection provider or city for specific guidance on collection days and times.

As information become available from each debris removal provider, county staff will update information on www.volusia.org/pin.

The Tomoka Landfill and West Volusia Transfer Station will be open Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at these times:

Tomoka Landfill, 1990 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

West Volusia Transfer Station, 3151 E. New York Ave., DeLand: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials also let residents know that FEMA assistance is available to those who have been ”adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian” if they have experienced damage to their home, vehicle or business property.

They also reminded residents that FEMA assistance is available to renters.

Assistance can include grants to pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs and uninsured or underinsured personal property. Additionally, medical, dental and funeral expenses may also be eligible as a result from the disaster, officials added.

Before applying for FEMA assistance, you will need the following information on hand and ready to provide:

A working telephone number

The address which sustained the damage

The current address you are residing, if different from the one which was damaged

Social security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you’re electing for a direct deposit

If you have insurance, you’ll need that information as well

Residents can apply for FEMA assistance through the FEMA app, at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

Volusia County libraries have power, internet and staff ready to assist residents to submit applications for FEMA assistance, according to officials.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: