Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say

No injuries from the fire, first responders say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian on Oak Avenue in Altamonte Springs (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department.

The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters.

Crews said the tree hit one of the bedrooms in the home and caused an electrical fire that spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames quickly and the Red Cross is now helping the family displaced due to the fire.

