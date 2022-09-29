Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say

A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian on Oak Avenue in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department.

The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters.

Crews said the tree hit one of the bedrooms in the home and caused an electrical fire that spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames quickly and the Red Cross is now helping the family displaced due to the fire.

Structure Fire:

📍Oak Ave, Altamonte Springs

Downed tree hit house in one of the bedrooms and caused electrical fire that went to attic causing fire. Quick attack and knock down of fire. No injuries. Working with @RedCrossCFL for displaced family. pic.twitter.com/5HPUmD99l6 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 29, 2022

