Talk to Tom: Viewers get their Hurricane Ian questions answered

Since 2004, Tom Sorrells has been answering viewer questions during hurricanes

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

News 6 chief meteorologist answers viewer questions on air. Jake from Melbourne asks Tom about what he should expect during his first hurricane.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Sorrells is taking your questions.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells began taking viewer questions Wednesday live on the air as Hurricane Ian bore down on Central Florida.

Tom says the segments go back to 2004 during Hurricane Charley, in a time before social media. It’s a concept that’s continued with every hurricane that comes through our area.

Take a look at some of the questions Tom answered for viewers so far:

