2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday.

Torres-Eusebio’s arrest comes two days after deputies announced the arrest of Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, in the same shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 around 10:41 p.m. at a shopping plaza in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road.

Trey Scott Kennedy, 30, died in the shooting, deputies said. The man was found in front of a Sherwin-Williams store. A second victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, deputies said. Investigators have not provided an update on the second victim.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

Torres-Eusebio faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

