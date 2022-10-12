77º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Orange County, Crime
Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Torres-Eusebio’s arrest comes two days after deputies announced the arrest of Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, in the same shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 around 10:41 p.m. at a shopping plaza in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road.

Trey Scott Kennedy, 30, died in the shooting, deputies said. The man was found in front of a Sherwin-Williams store. A second victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, deputies said. Investigators have not provided an update on the second victim.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

Torres-Eusebio faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email