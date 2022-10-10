Man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in early September.

Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, was booked into the Orange County jail on Oct. 6, records show.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 around 10:41 p.m. at a shopping plaza in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road.

Trey Scott Kennedy, 30, died in the shooting, deputies said. The man was found in front of a Sherwin-Williams store. The second victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, deputies said. Investigators have not provided an update on the second victim.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or why they believe Giraldi Baez pulled the trigger.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, grand theft and drug possession charges.

