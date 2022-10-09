1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m.

According to FHP, a Mercedes C240 being driven by the 87-year-old woman traveling westbound on Silver Star Road attempted to make a left turn to travel southbound onto Hastings Street when her vehicle entered the path of a Hyundai Palisade heading eastbound on Silver Star Road.

The right front of the Mercedes struck the front of the Hyundai, causing both vehicles to rotate and collide with a third vehicle – a Chevrolet Traverse – sitting at the traffic light in the northbound lane of Hastings Street at Silver Star Road, the FHP said.

According to the crash report, The 87-year-old driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 38-year-old driver of the Hyundai and her 11-year-old passenger were both transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The 54-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

