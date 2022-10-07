Man runs from arrest through Brevard Publix after chase, crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man near Rockledge Wednesday after he sped off from a traffic stop and crashed before trying to run away from troopers through a Publix, a report shows.

Around 12:25 p.m., a trooper traveling north on Interstate 95 in a marked FHP vehicle reported they noticed a car moving erratically, using incorrect turn signals, tailgating, cutting in and out of slower-moving traffic and driving 90-100 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

As the trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, the car accelerated and continued to cut in and out of traffic before entering a 60 mph work zone, the report shows. The trooper said they pursued the car off of I-95 onto Fiske Boulevard, where it proceeded to pass the southbound I-95 ramp and enter southbound Stadium Parkway — a 40 mph zone — still at speeds greater than 100 mph.

The car continued in a reckless manner, troopers said, as it appeared to blow red lights on the way to a Publix located at 5380 Stadium Parkway.

Troopers said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Marcus Marc, fled through the parking lot and eventually crashed into two parked vehicles: a pickup truck and a luxury SUV. According to the report, Marc then exited the car and ran into the Publix on foot.

Employees and customers directed the trooper to Marc, who was overtaken in aisle 14, the report reads. The trooper attempted to arrest Marc at gunpoint before he got up from the ground and ran from the store when a second trooper arrived, according to the report.

FHP said the second trooper was able to catch Marc on the side of Viera Boulevard.

Marc faces charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, driving with license suspended (habitual offender), reckless driving with property damage or personal injury, resisting an officer without violence, DUI damage to property or persons (alcohol) and DUI unlawful BAC 0.08 or higher.

He was booked into the Brevard County jail Wednesday evening and was since released on bond early Thursday.

