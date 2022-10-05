Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.

The semitruck exited the road onto the right shoulder but quickly drove back into the right lane, hitting the right side of the dump truck in the process, troopers said.

The dump truck rotated clockwise after the crash and left the roadway along the right shoulder before overturning, according to FHP. Troopers said the semitruck came to a stop on the right shoulder.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

