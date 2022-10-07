Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m.

In a release, FHP said the crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Dodge Ram and four pedestrians.

Following the crash, troopers said one pedestrian had died, and the other three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan, both 17-year-old boys from Orlando, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 68-year-old man from Orlando, was not injured and remained at the scene, the release shows.

No further information has yet been provided about the cause or details of the crash.

Troopers announced that there was no roadblock in the area as of Thursday night. The crash remains under investigation.