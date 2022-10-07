Teen killed, 3 others injured in Volusia County crash, troopers say

DELAND, Fla. – A 14-year-old DeLand boy was killed in a Volusia County crash Thursday evening that left three others injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old — in which the 14-year-old was a passenger — was heading north at about 7:29 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue at the intersection of West International Speedway Boulevard in the left turn lane.

The teen driver tried to make a U-turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, which struck the right side of the car, troopers said.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the crash report says. However, the 14-year-old died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver and a 4-year-old boy in the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the report shows.

The crash remains under investigation.