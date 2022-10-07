‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away

William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable.

“The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.

Cullen said he figured he might be impacted by the storm, but he didn’t think it would be this bad.

The top of his home was uncovered, and many of his belongings were damaged and unsalvageable.

“I knew once that happened, I didn’t have (any) insurance on that. I couldn’t do any repairs on it,” Cullen said.

Cullen has been relying on neighbors, friends and a local shelter for help. One friend even let Cullen and Cullen’s girlfriend stay at his home for a night.

Neighbors brought Cullen food and water as he waits for federal assistance.

In the meantime, Cullen is trying to make the best of his situation.

In his front yard, he set up a tent, umbrella and tarp. That’s where he and his girlfriend have slept the past couple of nights.

For dinner, Cullen said he plans to make steak using a gas grill and wood to start a fire.

Though Cullen is staying positive, he said it saddens him to see what’s left of his place.

He’s hoping to find a new home soon.

When Cullen first applied for assistance from FEMA, his request was denied because he did not live in a declared disaster area. That has since changed.

His home was inspected Tuesday, and he is now waiting for what comes next.

Those impacted by Hurricane Ian may also apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance by phone or online.

To be eligible for any FEMA Individual Assistance program, you must apply to FEMA. There are three ways to apply:

DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call toll-free 800-621-3362 (FEMA)

