D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved.

D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), according to DCF.

DCF said the program will be implemented by phases and by each county starting Monday, Oct. 10. Pre-registration is required for all applicants and DCF said it will begin the first phase by offering a phone option. In the coming weeks, DCF will host in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon, DCF said.

“Our Department is working around the clock to provide critical resources to Florida families impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Our goal is to provide families with support as quickly as possible. We encourage those in the impacted counties to take advantage of the virtual/telephonic option so that there would be no need to attend an in-person event.”

To qualify for D-SNAP benefits:

Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related lost such as:

Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property

Loss of food

Reduction or loss of income

Other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

To apply for D-SNAP:

Pre-registration is ONLY available for counties designated in each phase. View the Phase Schedule by County below.

Verification is required for certain elements of the application.

Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.

Pre-registration will only be open for counties listed in the current phase.

Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open.

Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP

Applicants may only call during the designated dates and operating hours for their county.

Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name.

See Phase Schedule by County for details.

D-SNAP Call Center: 850-663-1919, Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M. EST

PHASE ONE: Schedule by County

Online pre-registration will be OPEN for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota, and Polk counites from Monday, October 10 at 12:01 A.M. through Sunday, October 16 at 11:59 P.M.

Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP

After pre-registration is complete, applicants in the Phase One Schedule must call the D-SNAP Call Center at 850-663-1919 between 7 A.M. AND 5 P.M. EST on the designated day listed below to complete a phone interview.

Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13

Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14

Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15

Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16

PHASE TWO: Schedule by County

Counties: Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns

Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, October 17 – Sunday, October 23

Telephonic Dates: Thursday, October 20 – Sunday, October 23

PHASE THREE: Schedule by County

Counties: Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia

Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, October 24 – Sunday, October 30

Telephonic Dates: Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30

