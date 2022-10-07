72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Central Floridians affected by Ian can get FEMA housing help

FEMA will pay for hotel, motel costs

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Flagler County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County
FEMA to assess flood damage this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida residents who need housing help because of Hurricane Ian are eligible for assistance from FEMA.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]

FEMA has activated Transitional Sheltering Assistance for survivors of Hurricane Ian in 19 counties, including:

  • Flagler
  • Lake
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Polk
  • Seminole
  • Volusia

These residents either cannot return home, or their housing needs are not met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance by FEMA or another agency.

For those people, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees to participating hotels and motels in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. Survivors are responsible for all other costs.

Survivors can apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling the disaster assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email