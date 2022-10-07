Central Floridians affected by Ian can get FEMA housing help

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida residents who need housing help because of Hurricane Ian are eligible for assistance from FEMA.

FEMA has activated Transitional Sheltering Assistance for survivors of Hurricane Ian in 19 counties, including:

Flagler

Lake

Orange

Osceola

Polk

Seminole

Volusia

These residents either cannot return home, or their housing needs are not met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance by FEMA or another agency.

For those people, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees to participating hotels and motels in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. Survivors are responsible for all other costs.

Survivors can apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling the disaster assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app.