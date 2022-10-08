Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need.

Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply.

Phase One of the program required proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. This time, households experiencing financial hardship during COVID-19 are now eligible for funding.

Other key differences in Phase Two include:

Residents are eligible for up to 18 months of assistance inclusive of 15 months allowed in phase one of all federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Programs.

Gives priority to households with minor children, first-time applicants or applicants who have received less than 10 months of rental assistance.

Orange County said it plans to provide an additional $13.5 million in rental assistance to keep at-risk families in their homes.

Tenants must also show documentation that they are at least one month behind on rent or have received a rental increase above 10% of their base rent.

Income restrictions also determine eligibility for financial aid. For a single renter, their household income must not exceed $46,480.

See Orange County’s website for qualifying household incomes.

