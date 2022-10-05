Orange County vote-by-mail ballots are on their way

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles announced Wednesday that vote-by-mail ballots for Orange County are on their way to voters.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles announced Wednesday that vote-by-mail ballots for Orange County are on their way to voters.

In a video released by the county, Cowles said that the ballots were being sent out Wednesday night, urging voters to keep an eye on their mailboxes.

[TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Watch your mailboxes for your mail or check with your post office if you’ve got interruptions in your mail delivery,” Cowles said.

🚨 ATTENTION ORANGE COUNTY VOTERS! 🚨 Keep an eye on your mailboxes! 📬👀 #OrangeVotes🍊 pic.twitter.com/t2EkWdIIRs — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) October 5, 2022

Cowles said that sample ballots are still being prepared for delivery and are expected to be mailed out by Oct. 14.

He also reminded voters that they can still request a vote-by-mail ballot. To do so, voters must request the ballot by Oct. 29.

For more information or to request a vote-by-mail ballot, visit the supervisor of elections’ website here. To track your vote-by-mail ballot, click here.