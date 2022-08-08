Over 776K vote-by-mail ballots cast in Florida primary election as in-person early voting gets underway

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, voters head to a polling station to vote in Florida's primary election in Orlando, Fla. Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote, a federal appellate court ruled Friday, Sept, 11. Reversing a lower court judge's decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding legal obligations, the order from the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was a disappointment to voting rights activists and could have national implications in Novembers presidential election. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As in-person early voting gets underway in several Florida counties on Monday, almost a quarter of all mail-in ballots have already been returned in the Aug. 23 primary elections.

According to data posted on the state Division of Elections website, 776,335 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast as of Saturday morning. Of those, 300,518 came from registered Republicans and 347,846 from registered Democrats.

Another 118,403 had been returned by people registered with third parties. Nearly 3.3 million additional vote-by-mail ballots have been distributed but not returned.

FLORIDA VOTERS: As Florida’s Chief Election Officer, I want to remind you of the three options you have to vote in the upcoming Primary Election on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

1) At the Polls on Election Day

2) Early Voting

3) Vote-By-Mail

Learn more: https://t.co/BovRaL2sll.

In Central Florida, in-person early voting starts Monday in Orange and Osceola counties. Early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends, though Aug. 21.

Lake County will begin early voting on Thursday, Aug. 11. All other Central Florida counties will begin on Saturday, Aug. 13.

To vote, you must bring an ID with your picture and signature.

Florida is a closed-primary state, meaning voters who are registered members of a political party can only for their respective party’s candidates in the August primary.

However, some local races are non-partisan or include candidates who are running unopposed. In those cases all registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for those candidates.

