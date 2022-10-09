FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County

Osceola County – FEMA and the state of Florida announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County on Saturday.

The DRC will open Sunday, Oct. 9 and will be located at the Hart Memorial Central Library located at 211 E. Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. FEMA also announced that all of its Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

FEMA said that the Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply, according to FEMA. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and help is available in most languages, FEMA said.

About FEMA: For information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

