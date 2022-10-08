FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open for Orange County residents

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Barnett Park in Orange County, according to officials. The DRC will be open daily for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 6.p.m. at the park located at 4801 West Colonial Drive in Orlando. County officials said the gates to the park will open at 7 a.m.

According to a release sent by Orange County government, “The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is partnered with local and state agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.”.

Along with volunteer groups, representatives from state agencies, partners, and federal organizations will be available to provide individual and business assistance including but not limited to:

FEMA Individual Assistance

FEMA Mitigation

Small Business Administration

Crisis Counseling

Florida Dept. of Children and Families

Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

About FEMA: For information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

