Seminole County residents frustrated over lack of FEMA assistance

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been helping thousands of people recover from what Hurricane Ian left behind, though not everyone has been satisfied with the agency’s results.

FEMA representatives have been inundated with calls from Florida residents looking for financial assistance.

“We were working very, very hard, but it is also very satisfying work,” FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey said.

Residents can request assistance online, over the phone and in person at one of FEMA’s mobile intake centers.

160 people came to the Winter Springs Civic Center Friday to register for assistance.

“They’re always fighting circumstances that are out of their control, and often, they want not only some guidance, but they want to have someone who will just listen to them,” Tracey said.

Some residents told News 6 they left more frustrated than when they walked in for help.

Eva Gibson of Casselberry said a big hole formed in her roof during the storm, leaving debris all over her dining room.

“We want FEMA to come… give us help to put the tarp on so there’s no extended damage,” Gibson said.

She and her husband are both seniors, and he is a disabled veteran.

Gibson said they will not be able to fix the damage on their own.

“I wish we knew someone that can help us, but we came here for that reason,” Gibson said.

She left FEMA’s mobile center Friday dissatisfied. She told News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts that FEMA can’t get boots on the ground in her area right now.

Gibson is even more concerned because she has asthma, and mold is starting to form on her roof.

“They told me there, ‘You can try to clean it.’ Are you serious? I’m not going to do that,” Gibson said.

Now, she is forced to wait.

“All I can do is hope and pray that this will be alright and that we get the help we need before more damage happens,” Gibson said.

Saturday, the mobile center will be in Westmonte Park at 624 Bills Lane in Altamonte Springs.

