St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested.

Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.

Most locations along the St. Johns have now risen to their highest point in recorded history.

St. Johns near DeLand

The St. Johns near DeLand reached a record of 6.2′ and continues to rise. The previous record was 6.1′ in 1964. The river is expected to slowly rise into next week with an expected crest of 6.5′.

St. Johns Near DeLand

Once the river reaches major flood stage of 5.3′, major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and Hontoon Island areas. The river is expected to remain in record flood stage well into next week and major flood stage for the foreseeable future.

St. Johns at Astor

The St. Johns is expected to crest at Astor just shy of record flood stage Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning at 4.5′. The record crest was 4.62′ back in 1933. For perspective, in 2017 post Hurricane Irma, the river crested at 4.43′.

St. Johns At Astor

Here the river is considered to be in major flood stage at 4′. Water enters the first story of many homes and businesses along the river with some roads inaccessible.

The river is expected to remain in major flood stage for the foreseeable future

St. Johns near Sanford

The river remains in record flood stage as of Saturday morning. The river is expected to crest at 8.9′ Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The previous record crest was 8.51′ in 1953. If the river rises to 9′, flooding will become more significant to the Sanford waterfront area.

St. Johns At Sanford

The river here is expected to remain in record flood stage through the middle of next week and major flood stage through at least late next week.

At the major flood stage of 8′ flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties. This includes Lake Monroe. Parks and docks begin to be flooded when the river reaches 6.5′. The river is expected to remain well above this value for the foreseeable future.

St. Johns at Geneva above Lake Harney

Here the river has crested, but remains well above the record flood stage of 11.1′. As of Saturday morning the level sits at 12.3′.

The river is considered to be in major flood stage at 10′. At this point flooding becomes more significant in low-lying areas. Access to some homes also become inaccessible. At 10.8′ water covers State Road 46 and may become impassable near Jungle road and Prevatt Road. Standing water increases to more than 3 feet in some areas on secondary roads. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area.

St. Johns Above Lake Harney

The water levels are expected to slowly fall, but remain well above record flood stage through next week.

Click here for the latest real-time river levels.

Haw Creek Above Russell Landing

The creek level continues to fall below its record crest of 8.67′, but remains in major flood stage. The previous record crest was 8′ during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

