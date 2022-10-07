94 confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, officials say

Following Hurricane Ian’s disastrous trek through southwest and Central Florida, the state’s Medical Examiners Commission announced that at least 94 Floridians have died due to the storm.

The commission said that the deaths were all confirmed to be related to the storm. As of Oct. 7, deaths were confirmed from the following 15 Florida counties.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]

Charlotte — 2

Collier — 5

Hardee — 4

Hendry — 2

Hillsborough — 1

Lake — 1

Lee — 50

Manatee — 3

Martin — 1

Monroe — 7

Osceola — 2

Polk — 2

Putnam — 3

Sarasota — 6

Volusia — 5

Experts said that these figures may be updated as additional information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: