94 confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, officials say

Experts reported death tolls from 15 Florida counties

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Following Hurricane Ian’s disastrous trek through southwest and Central Florida, the state’s Medical Examiners Commission announced that at least 94 Floridians have died due to the storm.

The commission said that the deaths were all confirmed to be related to the storm. As of Oct. 7, deaths were confirmed from the following 15 Florida counties.

  • Charlotte — 2
  • Collier — 5
  • Hardee — 4
  • Hendry — 2
  • Hillsborough — 1
  • Lake — 1
  • Lee — 50
  • Manatee — 3
  • Martin — 1
  • Monroe — 7
  • Osceola — 2
  • Polk — 2
  • Putnam — 3
  • Sarasota — 6
  • Volusia — 5

Experts said that these figures may be updated as additional information becomes available.

