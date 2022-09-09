1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center

One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Trey Scott Kennedy, 30, died in the shooting, which happened in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies found Kennedy dead in front of a Sherwin-Williams store. The second victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, deputies said.

A car riddled with bullet holes was located on the other side of the parking lot, near the entrance to Walmart.

Deputies said they have no information about the motive in the case or the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

