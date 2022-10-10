Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“I’m not sure that any of you may be aware of this, but Orange County had its first hurricane-related death. And this is according to the Orange County medical examiner, who reports that a 75-year-old resident fell off a ladder while cleaning hurricane debris from his roof. He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly go out to them,” Demings said.

He urged residents to be careful during hurricane cleanup while repairing properties, trimming trees or other activities.

Other areas in Central Florida reported deaths as a result of the storm.

In Volusia County, a 67-year-old man died during the hurricane when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Volusia County Beach Safety reported a 68-year-old woman drowned in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian after she was spotted falling into the water.

