Juvenile shot during argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A juvenile was shot in Orange County during an argument early Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said juvenile victims were walking in the area of 3719 Jefferson St. around 12:35 a.m. when they were confronted by several people.

The sheriff’s office said an argument broke out and shots were fired, injuring one of the juveniles.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.

The ages of the juveniles and information about the suspected shooter have not been released.

