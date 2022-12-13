19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said the man was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler east on Lake Underhill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a street sign and a fence before overturning and hitting a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando, where he was pronounced dead, according to an FHP crash report.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: