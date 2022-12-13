71º

19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County

Wreck reported near South Palmero Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road 408.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler east on Lake Underhill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a street sign and a fence before overturning and hitting a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando, where he was pronounced dead, according to an FHP crash report.

No other details have been released.

