Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people intervened, getting the man in a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and leaving the home, after which Lemons got in her own car and followed them, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

According to the arrest report, Lemons sped after the car along 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane. Witnesses saw Lemons’ young son in the backseat of her car during the chase, the report shows.

Police said the Chevrolet driver had children in the backseat of their car, and when the driver shouted out that fact to Lemons, she replied, “[Expletive] your kids!” and purposefully rammed into the vehicle twice.

Witnesses told police that the man then started to run from the vehicle, but Lemons then pinned him against a nearby metal fence with her car before getting out and hitting him repeatedly, police said.

Lemons fled from the scene afterward, leaving the driver and passengers of the Chevrolet with several injuries to their heads, necks and backs, the affidavit says.

Afterward, police said the man fled back to his home. Police later found and arrested Lemons near his home, though the man declined to cooperate with law enforcement, police said.

Lemons faces charges of damaging property, neglecting a child without great bodily harm, leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash and five counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: