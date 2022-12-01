Seminole County bus driver accused of child abuse on bus, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County bus driver was arrested Thursday afternoon on accusations of child abuse on their bus earlier this week, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

In a release, SCPS said that the incident happened on a school bus Monday, though school officials and law enforcement weren’t notified until late in the day on Wednesday.

The release shows the driver and a bus monitor who failed to report the incident were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

“We want to take this opportunity to reiterate that the safety of our students is our highest priority, and behavior like this will not be tolerated at Seminole County Public Schools,” the district wrote in a statement.

No information was provided on the driver’s identity or the details of what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

