Seminole County firefighters get results for children in need of holiday gifts

Lt. Marcus Gombs with Seminole County Fire said this is the time of year he and his always look forward to because, for the last five years, they’ve collected hundreds of toys for families who struggle to put gifts under the Christmas tree. “That’s why we do it. I was one of those kids that needed some help growing up so it’s a blessing, not only do we get a chance to save lives, but we also get a chance to impact lives,” Gombs said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lt. Marcus Gombs with Seminole County Fire said this is the time of year he and his always look forward to because, for the last five years, they’ve collected hundreds of toys for families that struggle to put gifts under the Christmas tree.

“That’s why we do it. I was one of those kids that needed some help growing up so it’s a blessing, not only do we get a chance to save lives, but we also get a chance to impact lives,” Gombs said.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Gombs said this year they adopted 150 Seminole County children through the nonprofit Sharing Center of Longwood.

On Thursday, firefighters dropped off all sorts of toys with the help of first responder dog, Winston.

“It just takes a little bit of effort and a little bit of sacrifice that we’re able to help hundreds of kids,” he said.

While the priority is to save lives, Gombs said there is always time to give back to the community.

“What I kind of preach is that you’re not just a firefighter when you’re on duty, we are firefighters 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and to me, it’s a need in our community that we can go and meet,” Gombs said.

Seminole County Firefighters will meet again on Saturday, December 3rd at the Station Restaurant in downtown Sanford to collect more toys from 6 p.m. to midnight.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: