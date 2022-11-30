62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County

Federal investigators said this man is Volusia County resident Howard Adams, who was charged for his connection to the riots on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Volusia County man arrested for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 has been arrested again for refusing to show up for court hearings.

On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Howard Adams, 62, in Volusia County, and he was booked in the Volusia County jail.

Howard Adams, 62 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Adams was arrested in March 2021 after someone recognized him in Capitol riot video footage shown on Inside Edition, seen on News 6.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

He was charged with two counts of civil disorder, witness tampering, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and parading inside the U.S. Capitol.

In early November, Adams sent notices to the federal court that he was rejecting orders to appear in his case, he fired his attorneys, and he decided to represent himself.

Adams declared he was a “sovereign citizen” and did not recognize the court. The sovereign citizen movement is an anti-government ideology rooted in a convoluted conspiracy theory that the U.S. government is illegitimate, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell approved a motion to issue an arrest warrant for Adams.

He briefly appeared before a federal magistrate at the Federal Courthouse in Orlando after his arrest Wednesday, where he requested to be represented by a public defender.

Another hearing in his case was set for Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: