Search underway for 2 after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say

A large, multi-agency gathering of law enforcement on US-1 at County Road 5A in Brevard County has forced the closure of US-1 in both directions.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway Wednesday morning after two people fled authorities and crashed in north Brevard County, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect and a woman who ran into the woods after crashing in the area of U.S. 1 and Deering Parkway/County Road 5A.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle drove away after authorities attempted a traffic stop in Volusia County.

US-1 shut down in Brevard County (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

No other details have been released, but the sheriff’s office said the person is wanted in connection with an incident in Cocoa.

U.S. 1 is closed in both directions in the area as the search continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

- - POLICE ACTIVITY - -

US-1 x CR-5a

- SEARCH FOR FELONY SUSPECT -

BREVARD COUNTY



ROADWAY CLOSED pic.twitter.com/Gp6el85PHC — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) November 30, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: