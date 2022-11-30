Search underway for 2 after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway Wednesday morning after two people fled authorities and crashed in north Brevard County, according to deputies.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect and a woman who ran into the woods after crashing in the area of U.S. 1 and Deering Parkway/County Road 5A.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle drove away after authorities attempted a traffic stop in Volusia County.
No other details have been released, but the sheriff’s office said the person is wanted in connection with an incident in Cocoa.
U.S. 1 is closed in both directions in the area as the search continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
- - POLICE ACTIVITY - -— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) November 30, 2022
US-1 x CR-5a
- SEARCH FOR FELONY SUSPECT -
BREVARD COUNTY
ROADWAY CLOSED pic.twitter.com/Gp6el85PHC
