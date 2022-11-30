Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 53-year-old man killed in a fiery crash at a West Melbourne fireworks store was on his way to pick up his children from school, according to Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said John Marcano, 53, died Monday in the crash at Phantom Fireworks.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP Lt. Channing Taylor said Marcano was driving an SUV that hit a pickup truck twice before crashing into the building.

“After the impact, the driver of the pickup truck started to proceed forward to pull off to the side of the road to exchange information. The driver struck her again and pushed her through the intersection into the parking lot,” Taylor said.

What’s left of Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne.



FHP says a 53 y/o man died after he lost control of his SUV and crashed inside the building causing a massive fire.



Live report ahead @news6wkmg at 9 am pic.twitter.com/a8pO0BSWbu — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) November 29, 2022

Roxana Dominguez, Marcano’s cousin, said he was on his way to pick up his two children when he was killed.

“He was just a funny and happy guy. He loved his wife, his children. Hard worker, working for the same company for 18 years,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said Marcano leaves behind his wife and two sons.

“You never know how much time you have left on this earth, if it’s days, weeks or minutes. You got to value every moment you have that you can be with family, and doing things you enjoy,” Dominguez said.

Detectives are investigating a fatal car crash into a fireworks store in Melbourne that ended with the building ablaze and a 53-year-old man killed.

Troopers said it’s unknown why the crash happened.

“There will be an autopsy performed. Hopefully, the medical examiner will be able to shed light on that,” Taylor said. “The family was unable to provide any information that would explain what happened.”

Phantom Fireworks released a statement Tuesday about the crash, saying in part, “All of us here at Phantom Fireworks send our sincere condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life in the accident. Our thoughts will be with them this season.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: