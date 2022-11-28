Crews battle flames at Melbourne fireworks store

A fire in Melbourne has sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky over the Brevard County city.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A fireworks store in Melbourne went up in flames after a car slammed into the building Monday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

[TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]

Firefighters said Phantom Fireworks, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave., was hit Monday afternoon, causing the building to ignite.

It is not clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

The flames are visible from Florida Department of Transportation cameras on Interstate 95 at mile marker 180.

According to FDOT, all lanes of US-192 are closed in the area as firefighters deal with the flames. West Melbourne police added that West New Haven Avenue is also closed from John Rodes Boulevard to US-192.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: