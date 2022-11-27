Osceola County Sheriff’s Office releases new footage of man missing since Thanksgiving

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Sunday released new footage of Herman McClenton, 73,who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video footage of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, the man last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving.

The footage shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood.

[TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say | Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

Detectives working on the case said McClenton left Emerald Island Resort on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 and was last seen in an adjacent neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 25.

McClenton is originally from the Eustis area, but was visiting family for the holiday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office also released a new photo of the outfit McClenton was last seen wearing; a red hat with a religious quote, a dark t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, deputies said.

Herman McClenton was last seen on Thanksgiving around 4 p.m. in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

McClenton has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 197 pounds and is suspected to be on foot and his direction of travel is unknown, the sheriff’s office added.

“He suffers from dementia, we suspect no foul play at this time for his disappearance. We’ve been searching with the K-9, aviation, bloodhounds; we still haven’t been able to find him or locate him. We do have some videos of him running behind houses, walking behind houses, and actually in some areas just west of here, subdivisions that are connected. We’re still searching for him. You know, at this time we’re asking for your help. They’re visiting from Eustis, they were here on vacation for Thanksgiving and we’re turning to the public to help us out,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said at a press conference on Saturday.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of McClenton is asked to evaluate his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 321-348-2222 or 911, referencing case No. 22i126351.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: