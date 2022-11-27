Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection with West Livingston Street, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says | Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, the bicyclist was traveling in a northerly direction in the southbound lane of North Powers Drive when he was struck by the front of the car. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The boy, also of Orlando, was not injured and remained at the scene, the report states. Troopers believe the man was not wearing a helmet in the crash, and that the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: