Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say

Crash occurred on North Powers Drive near West Livingston Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection with West Livingston Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the bicyclist was traveling in a northerly direction in the southbound lane of North Powers Drive when he was struck by the front of the car. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The boy, also of Orlando, was not injured and remained at the scene, the report states. Troopers believe the man was not wearing a helmet in the crash, and that the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

