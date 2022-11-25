Pedestrian killed in Ocoee hit-and-run crash, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – A pedestrian died Friday after a hit-and-run crash near an Ocoee community, according to police.

Officers said the wreck occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near Forestbrooke, where the pedestrian was walking.

[TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into custody, deputies say | Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events | Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2021 or later Kia or Hyundai sedan with damage on the front right side, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to the department.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-423-TIPS. Any person providing information to Crimeline that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

The department is also asking for the driver involved to come forward and reminding the public not to leave the scene of the crash. Police urge anyone in the area whose entry gates, homes or businesses have cameras to review the footage to see if any relevant information on the investigation was captured.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: