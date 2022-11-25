Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora.

This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Holiday lights will turn on from Simpson Cove to Evans Park. Visitors will also be able to meet Santa Claus at Sunset Park.

It’s the kick-off event for a month of Christmas celebrations around Mount Dora.

Every day from Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6, huge holiday greeting cards will be lit up along Simpson’s Cove, all sponsored by local businesses.

On Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Mount Dora Christmas Walk, a street party in the downtown area featuring music, stilt walkers, jugglers, a visit from Santa, vendors, shopping and more.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. the Mount Dora Lions Club will host the 62nd annual Christmas parade, followed by An Uptown Christmas from 3-6 p.m. along Liberty Avenue, then the 32nd annual Mount Dora Lighted Boat Parade from 6 to 9 p.m. in Gilbert Park.

The following week Snow in the Park will take place at Donelly Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring snow sledding, vendors, music and another visit from Santa.

To see the full list of Christmas events, head to the Mount Dora website.

