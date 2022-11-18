Leaders turn on lights for 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando

A 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree was lit up near the Amway Center in Orlando Thursday evening.

The tree stands at the center of the historic market on Church Street near the Amway Center.

The tree is set to stay at the market until New Year’s Day, giving people plenty of time to go out to see it in person.

If that’s not enough, you can search for a Christmas lights display near you by clicking here.

