Disney reveals treats for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is gearing up for the holiday season with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Beginning Nov. 8, Magic Kingdom guests will get to see beloved characters, attraction holiday overlays, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the nighttime fireworks spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show.

In addition to all the merry details, Disney’s culinary teams are introducing a fun-filled holiday lineup of exciting food and beverage options for party guests to purchase and enjoy.

Take a look at some of the treat descriptions provided from Disney’s blog below.

Main Street Bakery

Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat at Main Street Bakery (Disney)

Cinnamon Roll: Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll with white icing **

Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat: Gingerbread mousse with crispy center and a spiced almond cake with brownie crumble

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor and Sleepy Hollow Refreshments food offerings during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney)

Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge and candy cane pieces served on a brownie

Candy Cane Hot Cocoa: Hot chocolate with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream and candy cane pieces

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Funnel Cake Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies and hot fudge served on funnel cake

Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat: White chocolate peppermint mousse with a chocolate fudge center, chocolate Santa hat and Jack Skellington face

Apple Cider Float: Apple cider topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with cinnamon

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart at Sunshine Tree Terrace (Disney)

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café

Texas-sized Sweet Potato Pie: Baked sweet potato pie with marshmallow meringue and candied pecans **

The Friar’s Nook

The Friar’s Nook and Golden Oak Outpost foods available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney)

Curry Brat Tots: Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup and apple slaw

Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts and chocolate wings

Golden Oak Outpost

Fried pork tamale served “Christmas Style” with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco **

Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream **

Various carts throughout Main Street U.S.A.

Christmas Cookie Churro (left) and Christmas Wreath Doughnut (right) (Disney)

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles and Christmas sprinkles **

Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut with green buttercream and Holiday sprinkle decorations **

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies and Casey’s Corner food and beverage offerings during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney)

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece **

Sugar Plum Shake: Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles

Casey’s Corner

Holiday Dinner Dog: All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake and cheese curds **

Christmas Tree Cake: Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream and spiced caramel topped with mini sugar

Cool Ship

Polar Bear Claw at Cool Ship (Disney)

Polar Bear Claw: Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate

**foods offered during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

