Theme Parks

Welcome, Conrad: Disney’s new Sumatran tiger

Animal can be seen at Maharajah Jungle Trek

Landon McReynolds, Producer

New tiger at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a new addition to the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

Guests can now look for the park’s newest Sumatran tiger named Conrad.

Disney said in a post online that the male tiger was brought to the park through a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps sustain healthy populations in managed care.

New tiger at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

The Sumatran tiger is a subspecies of tiger native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The tiger’s dark orange fur allows them to blend into dense tropical rainforests.

Unfortunately, the tigers are critically endangered due to threats from habitat loss and poaching.

Guests can see Conrad and the rest of the tigers at Animal Kingdom now. The Maharajah Jungle Trek features a number of other animals, including Gibbons, Elds deer, Blackbuck and Komodo dragon.

