Artistic fun returning to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return Jan. 13 at Walt Disney World, the resort announced on Thursday.

The two-month long festival will feature culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

[TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project | Become a News 6 Insider]

New this year, Disney said it’s adding two new food studios to the festival.

“Moderne, located near Test Track presented by Chevrolet, will feature new mouthwatering avant-garde menu items. The other new Food Studio, Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic, promises to deliver treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors,” leaders said on its blog.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As guests venture around EPCOT they will once again get the opportunity to see 100 Disney and visiting artists that are showcasing their works of art. Some artwork will also be available for purchase. Guests can also express their creative side by learning to draw a Disney character at Animation Academy, leaving their own creative mark at Expression Section: A Paint by Number Mural and helping Figment.

The event is free with a valid park reservation.

The festival will run through Feb. 20.

Walt Disney World plans to release more details about the festival as it gets closer.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.