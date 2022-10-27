81º

RunDisney to use virtual queue for merchandise during Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Running event begins Nov. 3

Landon McReynolds, Producer

RunDisney at ESPN Wide World of Sports (McReynolds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – For the first time, runDisney will incorporate a virtual queue at its Health & Fitness Expo during the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

The race weekend begins Nov. 3 and will include a 5K, 10K, Wine & Dine Half Marathon and Two Course Challenge (10K and Half Marathon).

Participants wanting to purchase runDisney merchandise on the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports will now be required to have a virtual return time. Disney hopes this feature will cut down on long wait times and allow attendees to enjoy other areas of the expo.

In order to get a virtual return time, guests will need to download the My Disney Experience app and ensure location services are turned on. Guests can find a virtual queue time under the Virtual Queues section on the welcome screen of the app. Guests can request to join the virtual queue at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Shop Event Weekend Merchandise With the runDisney Virtual Queue (Disney)

RunDisney said standby lines will not be available on the first day, and each guest enrolled will receive a QR code to present for entry.

Click here for additional information.

