Melbourne officials to discuss, vote on land sale for new Crystal Lagoons project

Melbourne officials are set to discuss plans Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida, the work of Crystal Lagoons, right off of NASA Boulevard.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials are set to discuss plans Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard.

A vote is expected within the Melbourne Airport Authority on the $8.9 million sale of 58 acres of land for the project, space currently owned by Melbourne-Orlando International Airport.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

Renderings from our news partners at Florida Today show what Crystal Lagoons has in mind: a sprawling, man-made lagoon with vibrant blue water, white sands, commercial retail space and housing options.

A Crystal Lagoons resort opened in 2018 near Tampa — the Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel — and the Melbourne location under consideration is one of several that the company hopes to open during its next few years in Central Florida.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: