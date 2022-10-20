FEMA Disaster Recovery Center coming to Brevard County for Hurricane Ian victims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County residents who suffered damages related to Hurricane Ian will soon be able to visit a Disaster Recovery Center in Titusville to get more information about assistance.

The center will open Friday morning at the Cuyler Community Building in Titusville, located at 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave. Brevard County officials said the center will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be available to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans, according to Brevard County Emergency Management.

Victims visiting the center for help should have the following information to apply for assistance.

Contact information (phone number, mailing address, social security number)

Household income

Address of damaged home or apartment

Description of damage/lost items

Photos of damaged home and belongings

Information about insurance coverage

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Help will also be available via the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

In a release, the department stated that hurricane survivors should register with FEMA before visiting the center. To register, click here.

