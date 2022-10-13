FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Lake County after Hurricane Ian flooding

ASTOR, Fla. – Lake County is set to open a Disaster Recovery Center in Astor starting Friday as flooding from Hurricane Ian continues to plague the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency center will open at the First Baptist Church of Astor on Ann Street, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, and talk to representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and state agencies.

Flooding has worsened in Astor in recent years, which is located near the St. Johns River. It was especially bad in the wake of Hurricane Ian, as the river overflowed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently received funding to study possible solutions.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply, according to FEMA. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

FEMA also has centers set up in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

