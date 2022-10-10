New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center officially opened in Seminole County, aimed at helping people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management announced the opening at a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday.

County leaders said the Disaster Recovery Center, which sits on the main campus of Seminole State College, will act as “a one-stop-shop for FEMA, community services, legal aid and more related to Hurricane Ian recovery.”

“It is not only county residents, it’s also for those folks that live near Seminole County,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. “We know a lot of folks just on the north side of Lake Monroe have experienced loss, folks in Lake County — those individuals can come here as well.”

The center will be open to residents Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Tuesday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Harris added that Lake Monroe crested earlier today.

“So now all waterways in Seminole County are slowly going down,” Harris said. “Now we know there’s going to be a lengthy process that will take weeks for the water to get down below the flood level.”

Harris said people living along the St. Johns River, people living in Geneva and parts of Sanford will all continue to experience flooding for a few more weeks, because the water is receding so slowly. He added that State Road 46 would also remain closed for at least a few more weeks.

“Water levels remain high in these flooded areas. It is important if you drive in these flooded areas to please take caution,” he said. “These waters are contaminated and if you have a cut or a bruise or anything it can cause all types of issues.”

