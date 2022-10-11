New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Polk County after Hurricane Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.

The release says that the center aims to provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Staff will be available to help survivors apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other available resources, the release shows.

Residents do not have to visit a DRC to apply. They can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FEMA noted that help will be available in most languages.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For more information about Hurricane Ian recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4673 and floridadisaster.org/.

