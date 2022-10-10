77º

Theme Parks

Legoland Florida Resort extends goal for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Resort to donate $130,000 To American Red Cross

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Legoland Florida Resort (Chip Litherland, Legoland Florida)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort announced Monday that it has extended its intended contribution to the American Red Cross to $130,000 to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.

Last week, the resort said it would donate $20 for every Legoland theme park ticket purchased online through Sunday, up to $100,000.

The resort has extended this donation to $130,000 to surpass the $126,000 the resort gave to the American Red Cross in 2019, following Hurricane Dorian, in the hopes that all communities will continue to build and rebuild together.

Just like many other Central Florida theme parks, Legoland Florida Resort closed for safety reasons leading up Hurricane Ian’s arrival. The park has since reopened its doors to guests.

Legoland Florida is currently offering guests the chance to experience its Halloween Monster Party event until the end of the month.

Landon joined News 6 in 2017.

